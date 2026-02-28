FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Heat On Feb. 28

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 28. Thompson's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on Feb. 26, Thompson had nine points. Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Amen Thompson

