Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Heat On Feb. 28

In his most recent action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on Feb. 26, Thompson had nine points. Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.