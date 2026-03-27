Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Thompson put up 11 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are giving up 119.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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