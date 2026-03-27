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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 27

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Thompson put up 11 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are giving up 119.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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