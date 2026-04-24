Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21, Sengun tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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