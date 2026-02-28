FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford And Warriors Play Lakers On Feb. 28

Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Horford's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Horford recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in a 133-112 win over the Grizzlies. Horford is averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

