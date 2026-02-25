Al Horford And Warriors Take On Grizzlies On Feb. 25

In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 win over the Nuggets on Feb. 22, Horford totaled 22 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Horford is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.