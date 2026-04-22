Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Suns In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Mitchell put up nine points and two steals. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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