Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Mitchell's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 5, Mitchell put up 18 points and four assists in a 108-90 win over the Lakers. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.