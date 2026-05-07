Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Mitchell put up 18 points and four assists in a 108-90 win over the Lakers. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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