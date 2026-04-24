Adem Bona And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21, Bona tallied . Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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