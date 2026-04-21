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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 2

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Bona's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19, Bona put up three points. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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