Adem Bona And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19, Bona put up three points. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

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