Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1
Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Bona's points prop was 3.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on April 15, Bona put up two points and three blocks in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.