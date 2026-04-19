Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1

Last time out on April 15, Bona put up two points and three blocks in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

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