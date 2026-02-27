FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder • #21 SG

Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Nuggets On Feb. 27

Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Wiggins' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25, Wiggins had 20 points and six assists. Wiggins is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Wiggins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News