Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Nuggets On Feb. 27
Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Wiggins' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25, Wiggins had 20 points and six assists. Wiggins is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are conceding 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.
