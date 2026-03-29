Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Square Off Against Heat On March 29

In his most recent game, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Nesmith had 26 points and seven rebounds. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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