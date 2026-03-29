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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Square Off Against Heat On March 29

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 29. Nesmith's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Nesmith had 26 points and seven rebounds. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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