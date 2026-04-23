Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 3

In his last game on April 20, Gordon recorded eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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