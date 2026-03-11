FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture

NBA Game Recaps - Box Scores, Highlights & Analysis

Kyle Anderson
Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies • #12 SF

Kyle Anderson Scores 5 Points In Loss To Lakers

Kyle Anderson put up five points and six rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 120-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Timberwolves next take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid Scores 13 Points In Loss To Lakers

Naz Reid recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks as the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 120-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Timberwolves will now face the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer

Golden State Warriors • #61 PG

Pat Spencer Scores 17 Points In Loss To Bulls

Pat Spencer recorded 17 points and six assists as the Golden State Warriors lost 130-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Warriors next play the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Dončić Scores 31 Points In Win Over Timberwolves

Luka Doncic had 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-106 on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Lakers will now face the Houston Rockets on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith Scores 12 Points In Win Over Warriors

Jalen Smith put up 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls beat the Golden State Warriors 130-124 on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Bulls will now go on to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green Scores 12 Points In Loss To Bulls

Draymond Green recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Golden State Warriors lost 130-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Warriors will now face the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford Scores 13 Points In Loss To Bulls

Al Horford had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks as the Golden State Warriors lost 130-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Warriors next play the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis Scores 41 Points In Win Over Warriors

Matas Buzelis had 41 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the Chicago Bulls beat the Golden State Warriors 130-124 on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Bulls will now go on to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle Scores 14 Points In Loss To Lakers

Julius Randle had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 120-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Timberwolves will now go on to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II Scores 12 Points In Loss To Bulls

Gary Payton II recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals as the Golden State Warriors lost 130-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

What It Means

The Warriors will now play the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday.

Written by Data Skrive on

Recent Stories