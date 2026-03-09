NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 9
Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Want to boost your odds ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (71.09% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -510, 76ers +390
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-PH
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (64.60% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -116, Nets -102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.60% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -275, Nuggets +225
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.94% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -215, Jazz +180
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (51.57% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-2.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -146, Clippers +124
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
