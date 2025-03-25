NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors playing the Miami Heat.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (60.67% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-5)
- Total: 211.5
- Moneyline: Magic -215, Hornets +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.40% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Pistons -420, Spurs +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Knicks -360, Mavericks +290
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, KFAA
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (51.66% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-4.5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Warriors -198, Heat +166
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, truTV
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (78.02% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-8)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Rockets -300, Hawks +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.42% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-10)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -450, Jazz +350
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.19% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Trail Blazers +215
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOH
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.77% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Thunder -461, Kings +360
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
