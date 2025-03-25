NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors playing the Miami Heat.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (60.67% win probability)

Magic (60.67% win probability) Spread: Magic (-5)

Magic (-5) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Magic -215, Hornets +180

Magic -215, Hornets +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.40% win probability)

Pistons (72.40% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Pistons -420, Spurs +330

Pistons -420, Spurs +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)

Knicks (76.38% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8.5)

Knicks (-8.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Knicks -360, Mavericks +290

Knicks -360, Mavericks +290 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (51.66% win probability)

Warriors (51.66% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-4.5)

Warriors (-4.5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Warriors -198, Heat +166

Warriors -198, Heat +166 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, truTV

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Rockets (78.02% win probability)

Rockets (78.02% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-8)

Rockets (-8) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Rockets -300, Hawks +245

Rockets -300, Hawks +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.42% win probability)

Grizzlies (74.42% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-10)

Grizzlies (-10) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -450, Jazz +350

Grizzlies -450, Jazz +350 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.19% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.19% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Trail Blazers +215

Cavaliers -260, Trail Blazers +215 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOH

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.77% win probability)

Thunder (70.77% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Thunder -461, Kings +360

Thunder -461, Kings +360 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

