NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors playing the Miami Heat.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (60.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-5)
  • Total: 211.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -215, Hornets +180
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Pistons -420, Spurs +330
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSDETX, TV20 Detroit

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Knicks -360, Mavericks +290
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (51.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-4.5)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: Warriors -198, Heat +166
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, truTV

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (78.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-8)
  • Total: 235
  • Moneyline: Rockets -300, Hawks +245
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-10)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -450, Jazz +350
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.19% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -260, Trail Blazers +215
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSOH

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Thunder -461, Kings +360
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

