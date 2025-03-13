NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the New Orleans Pelicans, is sure to please.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (85.30% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-14.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -901, Wizards +610
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.97% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-6)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -205, Lakers +172
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, MAX
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (62.14% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-1.5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Magic -124, Pelicans +106
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSFL
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.01% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-2.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -142, Nets +120
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, YES
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.60% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-7.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Warriors -300, Kings +245
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.