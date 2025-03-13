NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the New Orleans Pelicans, is sure to please.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Pistons (85.30% win probability)

Pistons (85.30% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-14.5)

Pistons (-14.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pistons -901, Wizards +610

Pistons -901, Wizards +610 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.97% win probability)

Bucks (62.97% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6)

Bucks (-6) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Bucks -205, Lakers +172

Bucks -205, Lakers +172 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (62.14% win probability)

Magic (62.14% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1.5)

Magic (-1.5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Magic -124, Pelicans +106

Magic -124, Pelicans +106 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSFL

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.01% win probability)

Bulls (66.01% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-2.5)

Bulls (-2.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Bulls -142, Nets +120

Bulls -142, Nets +120 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, YES

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.60% win probability)

Warriors (65.60% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-7.5)

Warriors (-7.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Warriors -300, Kings +245

Warriors -300, Kings +245 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

