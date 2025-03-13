FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 13

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic versus the New Orleans Pelicans, is sure to please.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (85.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-14.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -901, Wizards +610
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, MNMT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.97% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-6)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -205, Lakers +172
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (62.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-1.5)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: Magic -124, Pelicans +106
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSFL

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-2.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -142, Nets +120
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, YES

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-7.5)
  • Total: 234
  • Moneyline: Warriors -300, Kings +245
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

