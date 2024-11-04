NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 4

In a Monday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling contests, the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to catch.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (65.13% win probability)

Cavaliers (65.13% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7)

Cavaliers (-7) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Bucks +240

Cavaliers -295, Bucks +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSWI

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (77.78% win probability)

Warriors (77.78% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-10)

Warriors (-10) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Warriors -461, Wizards +360

Warriors -461, Wizards +360 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (82.76% win probability)

Lakers (82.76% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Pistons +225, Lakers -275

Pistons +225, Lakers -275 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.32% win probability)

Celtics (74.32% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10)

Celtics (-10) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Celtics -450, Hawks +350

Celtics -450, Hawks +350 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Nets (57.49% win probability)

Nets (57.49% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -230, Nets +190

Grizzlies -230, Nets +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.12% win probability)

Heat (62.12% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Heat -130, Kings +110

Heat -130, Kings +110 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Bulls (75.01% win probability)

Bulls (75.01% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-7.5)

Bulls (-7.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Bulls -334, Jazz +270

Bulls -334, Jazz +270 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, CHSN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.48% win probability)

Knicks (50.48% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3)

Knicks (-3) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Knicks -158, Rockets +134

Knicks -158, Rockets +134 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, MSG

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (88.69% win probability)

Timberwolves (88.69% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)

Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -429, Hornets +340

Timberwolves -429, Hornets +340 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Thunder (81.83% win probability)

Thunder (81.83% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12.5)

Thunder (-12.5) Total: 215

215 Moneyline: Thunder -820, Magic +570

Thunder -820, Magic +570 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (83.10% win probability)

Pelicans (83.10% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3)

Pelicans (-3) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Pelicans -154, Trail Blazers +130

Pelicans -154, Trail Blazers +130 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.75% win probability)

Mavericks (54.75% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-5)

Mavericks (-5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Mavericks -205, Pacers +172

Mavericks -205, Pacers +172 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSIN

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (89.00% win probability)

Nuggets (89.00% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-9)

Nuggets (-9) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -429, Raptors +340

Nuggets -429, Raptors +340 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SportsNet

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Suns (64.35% win probability)

Suns (64.35% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Suns -330, 76ers +265

Suns -330, 76ers +265 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, NBCS-PH

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Clippers (85.62% win probability)

Clippers (85.62% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4.5)

Clippers (-4.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Clippers -190, Spurs +160

Clippers -190, Spurs +160 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSW

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.