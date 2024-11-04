NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 4
In a Monday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling contests, the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to catch.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (65.13% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Bucks +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSWI
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (77.78% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-10)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -461, Wizards +360
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (82.76% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Pistons +225, Lakers -275
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (74.32% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -450, Hawks +350
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Nets (57.49% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -230, Nets +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Heat (62.12% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Heat -130, Kings +110
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSUN
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (75.01% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-7.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -334, Jazz +270
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, CHSN
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.48% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Knicks -158, Rockets +134
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, MSG
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (88.69% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -429, Hornets +340
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (81.83% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
- Total: 215
- Moneyline: Thunder -820, Magic +570
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (83.10% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-3)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Pelicans -154, Trail Blazers +130
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, Gulf Coast Sports
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.75% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Mavericks -205, Pacers +172
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSIN
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (89.00% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-9)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -429, Raptors +340
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SportsNet
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Suns (64.35% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Suns -330, 76ers +265
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, NBCS-PH
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (85.62% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -190, Spurs +160
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSW
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.