NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26
Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Miami Heat.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (57.93% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-5)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -196, Wizards +164
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, CHSN
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.73% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Heat -136, Bucks +116
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.79% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Rockets +134
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.93% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Spurs -136, Jazz +116
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Suns (63.49% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Suns -164, Lakers +138
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.