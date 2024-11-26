NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Miami Heat.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (57.93% win probability)

Bulls (57.93% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-5)

Bulls (-5) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Bulls -196, Wizards +164

Bulls -196, Wizards +164 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, CHSN

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Heat (58.73% win probability)

Heat (58.73% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2)

Heat (-2) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Heat -136, Bucks +116

Heat -136, Bucks +116 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.79% win probability)

Timberwolves (62.79% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Rockets +134

Timberwolves -158, Rockets +134 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.93% win probability)

Jazz (55.93% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Spurs -136, Jazz +116

Spurs -136, Jazz +116 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Suns (63.49% win probability)

Suns (63.49% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Suns -164, Lakers +138

Suns -164, Lakers +138 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

