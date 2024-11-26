menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 26

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Miami Heat.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (57.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-5)
  • Total: 245.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -196, Wizards +164
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, CHSN

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (58.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-2)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -136, Bucks +116
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.79% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
  • Total: 222
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -158, Rockets +134
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Jazz (55.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Spurs -136, Jazz +116
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSW

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (63.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -164, Lakers +138
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

