NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 25

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests, the Orlando Magic versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to watch.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (74.37% win probability)

Hawks (74.37% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-10.5)

Hawks (-10.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Hawks -450, Wizards +350

Hawks -450, Wizards +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (55.10% win probability)

Magic (55.10% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1.5)

Magic (-1.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Magic -126, 76ers +108

Magic -126, 76ers +108 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (59.81% win probability)

Lakers (59.81% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6)

Lakers (-6) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Lakers -230, Clippers +190

Lakers -230, Clippers +190 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.