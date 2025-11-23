NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 23

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (56.96% win probability)

Heat (56.96% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Heat +102

76ers -120, Heat +102 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-PH

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Raptors (73.09% win probability)

Raptors (73.09% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-13.5)

Raptors (-13.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Raptors -769, Nets +560

Raptors -769, Nets +560 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SportsNet

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.12% win probability)

Celtics (79.12% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4)

Celtics (-4) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Celtics -178, Magic +150

Celtics -178, Magic +150 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hawks (73.67% win probability)

Hawks (73.67% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-7)

Hawks (-7) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Hawks -255, Hornets +210

Hawks -255, Hornets +210 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.83% win probability)

Cavaliers (79.83% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8)

Cavaliers (-8) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -290, Clippers +235

Cavaliers -290, Clippers +235 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.72% win probability)

Thunder (82.72% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-15.5)

Thunder (-15.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Trail Blazers +750

Thunder -1205, Trail Blazers +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Suns (59.69% win probability)

Suns (59.69% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3)

Suns (-3) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Suns -154, Spurs +130

Suns -154, Spurs +130 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, FDSSW

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.86% win probability)

Lakers (66.86% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-8.5)

Lakers (-8.5) Total: 244.5

244.5 Moneyline: Lakers -370, Jazz +295

Lakers -370, Jazz +295 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

