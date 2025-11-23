NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 23
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (56.96% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -120, Heat +102
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-PH
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (73.09% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-13.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -769, Nets +560
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SportsNet
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.12% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -178, Magic +150
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (73.67% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-7)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -255, Hornets +210
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.83% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-8)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -290, Clippers +235
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.72% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Trail Blazers +750
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Suns (59.69% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Suns -154, Spurs +130
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, FDSSW
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.86% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-8.5)
- Total: 244.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -370, Jazz +295
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
