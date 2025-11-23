FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (56.96% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -120, Heat +102
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (73.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-13.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -769, Nets +560
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-4)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -178, Magic +150
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (73.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-7)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -255, Hornets +210
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (79.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-8)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -290, Clippers +235
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Trail Blazers +750
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (59.69% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -154, Spurs +130
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, FDSSW

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-8.5)
  • Total: 244.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -370, Jazz +295
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, SportsNet LA

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

