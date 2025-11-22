Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Sabres (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.1%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Sabres, on Nov. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -184 favorite, while Buffalo is a +155 underdog at home.

