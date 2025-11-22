FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-184)Sabres (+155)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.1%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Sabres, on Nov. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -184 favorite, while Buffalo is a +155 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

