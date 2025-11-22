NHL
Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Sabres (+155)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.1%)
Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Sabres are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Sabres, on Nov. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Sabres moneyline has Carolina as a -184 favorite, while Buffalo is a +155 underdog at home.