NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 23

The outings in a Saturday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (69.12% win probability)

Knicks (69.12% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-9)

Knicks (-9) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -375, Jazz +300

Knicks -375, Jazz +300 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, MSG

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Magic (81.63% win probability)

Magic (81.63% win probability) Spread: Magic (-10)

Magic (-10) Total: 206.5

206.5 Moneyline: Magic -420, Pistons +330

Magic -420, Pistons +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSDET

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (82.53% win probability)

Rockets (82.53% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-13.5)

Rockets (-13.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -901, Trail Blazers +610

Rockets -901, Trail Blazers +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, SCHN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (73.01% win probability)

Bucks (73.01% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-8.5)

Bucks (-8.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Bucks -370, Hornets +295

Bucks -370, Hornets +295 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (54.12% win probability)

Grizzlies (54.12% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5)

Grizzlies (-5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Bulls +172

Grizzlies -205, Bulls +172 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSSE

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.60% win probability)

Warriors (62.60% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5)

Warriors (-5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Warriors -215, Spurs +180

Warriors -215, Spurs +180 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSW

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (52.88% win probability)

Lakers (52.88% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Lakers -168, Nuggets +142

Lakers -168, Nuggets +142 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, ALT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

