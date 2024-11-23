NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 23
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (69.12% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-9)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -375, Jazz +300
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, MSG
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Magic (81.63% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-10)
- Total: 206.5
- Moneyline: Magic -420, Pistons +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSDET
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (82.53% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-13.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -901, Trail Blazers +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, SCHN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (73.01% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-8.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -370, Hornets +295
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (54.12% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Bulls +172
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, FDSSE
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.60% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -215, Spurs +180
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSW
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (52.88% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -168, Nuggets +142
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, ALT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
