NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 20

The Atlanta Hawks versus the San Antonio Spurs is one of many compelling options on today's NBA schedule.

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Magic (54.98% win probability)

Magic (54.98% win probability) Spread: Magic (-5.5)

Magic (-5.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Magic -230, Clippers +190

Magic -230, Clippers +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSC

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (76.41% win probability)

Grizzlies (76.41% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120

Grizzlies -142, Kings +120 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.98% win probability)

Spurs (56.98% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-1)

Spurs (-1) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Spurs -106, Hawks -110

Spurs -106, Hawks -110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSSW

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.13% win probability)

Bucks (78.13% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: 76ers -130, Bucks +110

76ers -130, Bucks +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-PH+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

