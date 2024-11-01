NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1

Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (62.15% win probability)

Cavaliers (62.15% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Magic +245

Cavaliers -300, Magic +245 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.32% win probability)

Knicks (83.32% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Knicks -275, Pistons +225

Knicks -275, Pistons +225 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (85.94% win probability)

Celtics (85.94% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3.5)

Hornets (-3.5) Total: 233

233 Moneyline: Hornets +400, Celtics -521

Hornets +400, Celtics -521 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (52.10% win probability)

Kings (52.10% win probability) Spread: Kings (-6)

Kings (-6) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Kings -240, Hawks +198

Kings -240, Hawks +198 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.92% win probability)

Lakers (70.92% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1.5)

Raptors (-1.5) Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline: Raptors +330, Lakers -420

Raptors +330, Lakers -420 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Nets (58.26% win probability)

Nets (58.26% win probability) Spread: Nets (-1.5)

Nets (-1.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Nets +102, Bulls -120

Nets +102, Bulls -120 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, CHSN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (69.90% win probability)

Pelicans (69.90% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-4.5)

Pacers (-4.5) Total: 232

232 Moneyline: Pacers -180, Pelicans +152

Pacers -180, Pelicans +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSIN

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.57% win probability)

Timberwolves (63.57% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4)

Timberwolves (-4) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -188, Nuggets +158

Timberwolves -188, Nuggets +158 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.23% win probability)

Thunder (83.23% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11.5)

Thunder (-11.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -599, Trail Blazers +450

Thunder -599, Trail Blazers +450 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSOK

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.