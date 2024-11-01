NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1
Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (62.15% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Magic +245
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, FDSOH
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.32% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -275, Pistons +225
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (85.94% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
- Total: 233
- Moneyline: Hornets +400, Celtics -521
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (52.10% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-6)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Kings -240, Hawks +198
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.92% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
- Moneyline: Raptors +330, Lakers -420
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Nets (58.26% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-1.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Nets +102, Bulls -120
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, CHSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (69.90% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-4.5)
- Total: 232
- Moneyline: Pacers -180, Pelicans +152
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSIN
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.57% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -188, Nuggets +158
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSN
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.23% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-11.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -599, Trail Blazers +450
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
