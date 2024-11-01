menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 1

Today's NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (62.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Magic +245
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -275, Pistons +225
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (85.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
  • Total: 233
  • Moneyline: Hornets +400, Celtics -521
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (52.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-6)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -240, Hawks +198
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.92% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-1.5)
  • Total: 132.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors +330, Lakers -420
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (58.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Nets (-1.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Nets +102, Bulls -120
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, CHSN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pelicans (69.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-4.5)
  • Total: 232
  • Moneyline: Pacers -180, Pelicans +152
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSIN

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.57% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-4)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -188, Nuggets +158
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-11.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -599, Trail Blazers +450
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, FDSOK

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup