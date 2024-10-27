NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (54.89% win probability)

Pacers (54.89% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-8)

Pacers (-8) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Pacers -319, 76ers +260

Pacers -319, 76ers +260 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (80.60% win probability)

Pelicans (80.60% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-6)

Pelicans (-6) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Pelicans -245, Trail Blazers +200

Pelicans -245, Trail Blazers +200 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.35% win probability)

Bucks (56.35% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-9)

Bucks (-9) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Bucks -429, Nets +340

Bucks -429, Nets +340 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSWI

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.84% win probability)

Thunder (79.84% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Hawks +350

Thunder -450, Hawks +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.16% win probability)

Warriors (67.16% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-9.5)

Warriors (-9.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Warriors -450, Clippers +350

Warriors -450, Clippers +350 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSC

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.