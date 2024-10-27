menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (54.89% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-8)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Pacers -319, 76ers +260
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Pelicans (80.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-6)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -245, Trail Blazers +200
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, Gulf Coast Sports

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.35% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-9)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Bucks -429, Nets +340
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.84% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -450, Hawks +350
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.16% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-9.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -450, Clippers +350
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

