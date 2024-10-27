NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 27
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center.
Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (54.89% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-8)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Pacers -319, 76ers +260
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (80.60% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-6)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Pelicans -245, Trail Blazers +200
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, Gulf Coast Sports
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.35% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-9)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Bucks -429, Nets +340
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSWI
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.84% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -450, Hawks +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.16% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-9.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -450, Clippers +350
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
