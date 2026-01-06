NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6
The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans square off in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (67.21% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -215, Pacers +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (73.03% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-7)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Magic -270, Wizards +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.90% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -215, Grizzlies +180
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (67.71% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -200, Pelicans +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.25% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Heat +188
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSN
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (52.55% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -205, Kings +172
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KFAA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
