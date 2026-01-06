NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans square off in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (67.21% win probability)

Cavaliers (67.21% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -215, Pacers +180

Cavaliers -215, Pacers +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (73.03% win probability)

Magic (73.03% win probability) Spread: Magic (-7)

Magic (-7) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Magic -270, Wizards +220

Magic -270, Wizards +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.90% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.90% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5.5)

Spurs (-5.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Spurs -215, Grizzlies +180

Spurs -215, Grizzlies +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (67.71% win probability)

Lakers (67.71% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-5)

Lakers (-5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Lakers -200, Pelicans +168

Lakers -200, Pelicans +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (64.25% win probability)

Timberwolves (64.25% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Heat +188

Timberwolves -225, Heat +188 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSN

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (52.55% win probability)

Mavericks (52.55% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)

Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -205, Kings +172

Mavericks -205, Kings +172 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KFAA

