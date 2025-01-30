NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 30

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor at FedExForum.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.01% win probability)

Cavaliers (75.01% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Hawks +350

Cavaliers -450, Hawks +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.10% win probability)

Lakers (72.10% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-7.5)

Lakers (-7.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Lakers -295, Wizards +240

Lakers -295, Wizards +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (61.50% win probability)

Timberwolves (61.50% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Jazz +250

Timberwolves -310, Jazz +250 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSN

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (65.31% win probability)

Grizzlies (65.31% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Grizzlies (-4.5) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Grizzlies -178, Rockets +150

Grizzlies -178, Rockets +150 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (68.91% win probability)

Magic (68.91% win probability) Spread: Magic (-5.5)

Magic (-5.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Magic -220, Trail Blazers +184

Magic -220, Trail Blazers +184 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.