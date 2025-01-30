NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 30
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor at FedExForum.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.01% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Total: 237
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Hawks +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.10% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-7.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -295, Wizards +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (61.50% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Jazz +250
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSN
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (65.31% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
- Total: 237
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -178, Rockets +150
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (68.91% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-5.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Magic -220, Trail Blazers +184
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
