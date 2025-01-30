FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 30

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor at FedExForum.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (75.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
  • Total: 237
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -450, Hawks +350
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-7.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -295, Wizards +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (61.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Jazz +250
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSN

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (65.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
  • Total: 237
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -178, Rockets +150
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (68.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-5.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Magic -220, Trail Blazers +184
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

