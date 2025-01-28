NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 28

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of many compelling options on today's NBA schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (65.89% win probability)

76ers (65.89% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Lakers -184, 76ers +154

Lakers -184, 76ers +154 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.12% win probability)

Rockets (63.12% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6)

Rockets (-6) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Rockets -225, Hawks +188

Rockets -225, Hawks +188 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (69.19% win probability)

Bucks (69.19% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6.5)

Bucks (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Bucks -250, Trail Blazers +205

Bucks -250, Trail Blazers +205 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSWI

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Warriors (80.41% win probability)

Warriors (80.41% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-11)

Warriors (-11) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Warriors -559, Jazz +420

Warriors -559, Jazz +420 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

