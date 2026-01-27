NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 27
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Detroit Pistons versus the Denver Nuggets is a game to watch.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (62.14% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-7)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Wizards +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, MNMT
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (87.08% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -699, Kings +500
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (89.64% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -901, Pelicans +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (58.13% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-10.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -450, Bucks +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (54.08% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -250, Nuggets +205
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Suns (81.25% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-8.5)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: Suns -330, Nets +265
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, AZFamily, Suns+
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.14% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -319, Jazz +260
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
