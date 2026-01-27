FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 27

    Data Skrive

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 27

    In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Detroit Pistons versus the Denver Nuggets is a game to watch.

    Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

    Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

    • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (62.14% win probability)
    • Spread: Trail Blazers (-7)
    • Total: 232.5
    • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Wizards +220
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: KUNP, MNMT

    New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings

    • Projected Favorite: Knicks (87.08% win probability)
    • Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
    • Total: 230.5
    • Moneyline: Knicks -699, Kings +500
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    • Projected Favorite: Thunder (89.64% win probability)
    • Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
    • Total: 234.5
    • Moneyline: Thunder -901, Pelicans +610
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

    • Projected Favorite: 76ers (58.13% win probability)
    • Spread: 76ers (-10.5)
    • Total: 220.5
    • Moneyline: 76ers -450, Bucks +350
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

    Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

    • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (54.08% win probability)
    • Spread: Pistons (-6)
    • Total: 218.5
    • Moneyline: Pistons -250, Nuggets +205
    • Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT

    Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

    • Projected Favorite: Suns (81.25% win probability)
    • Spread: Suns (-8.5)
    • Total: 212.5
    • Moneyline: Suns -330, Nets +265
    • Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: YES, AZFamily, Suns+

    Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    • Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.14% win probability)
    • Spread: Clippers (-8.5)
    • Total: 232.5
    • Moneyline: Clippers -319, Jazz +260
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSSC

    All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

    Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

