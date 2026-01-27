NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 27

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Detroit Pistons versus the Denver Nuggets is a game to watch.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (62.14% win probability)

Trail Blazers (62.14% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-7)

Trail Blazers (-7) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Wizards +220

Trail Blazers -270, Wizards +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, MNMT

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Knicks (87.08% win probability)

Knicks (87.08% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Knicks -699, Kings +500

Knicks -699, Kings +500 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Thunder (89.64% win probability)

Thunder (89.64% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -901, Pelicans +610

Thunder -901, Pelicans +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, FDSOK

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: 76ers (58.13% win probability)

76ers (58.13% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-10.5)

76ers (-10.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: 76ers -450, Bucks +350

76ers -450, Bucks +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (54.08% win probability)

Nuggets (54.08% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6)

Pistons (-6) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Pistons -250, Nuggets +205

Pistons -250, Nuggets +205 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Suns (81.25% win probability)

Suns (81.25% win probability) Spread: Suns (-8.5)

Suns (-8.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Suns -330, Nets +265

Suns -330, Nets +265 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, AZFamily, Suns+

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.14% win probability)

Clippers (63.14% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8.5)

Clippers (-8.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Clippers -319, Jazz +260

Clippers -319, Jazz +260 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSSC

