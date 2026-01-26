NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Hawks (71.97% win probability)

Hawks (71.97% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-5)

Hawks (-5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Hawks -190, Pacers +160

Hawks -190, Pacers +160 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Hornets (58.13% win probability)

Hornets (58.13% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3)

Hornets (-3) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Hornets -152, 76ers +128

Hornets -152, 76ers +128 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (67.15% win probability)

Cavaliers (67.15% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -190, Magic +160

Cavaliers -190, Magic +160 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSFL

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (51.13% win probability)

Bulls (51.13% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-1.5)

Lakers (-1.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Lakers -130, Bulls +110

Lakers -130, Bulls +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, SportsNet LA

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.22% win probability)

Celtics (77.22% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9)

Celtics (-9) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -375, Trail Blazers +300

Celtics -375, Trail Blazers +300 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.29% win probability)

Rockets (81.29% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-10.5)

Rockets (-10.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Rockets -461, Grizzlies +360

Rockets -461, Grizzlies +360 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.15% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.15% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Warriors +235

Timberwolves -290, Warriors +235 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

