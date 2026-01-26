NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center.
Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (71.97% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -190, Pacers +160
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (58.13% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -152, 76ers +128
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (67.15% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -190, Magic +160
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSFL
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (51.13% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-1.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -130, Bulls +110
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, SportsNet LA
Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.22% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-9)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -375, Trail Blazers +300
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.29% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-10.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -461, Grizzlies +360
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.15% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Warriors +235
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
