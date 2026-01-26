FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NBA

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 26

    In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center.

    Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

    • Projected Favorite: Hawks (71.97% win probability)
    • Spread: Hawks (-5)
    • Total: 233.5
    • Moneyline: Hawks -190, Pacers +160
    • Time: 1:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

    Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    • Projected Favorite: Hornets (58.13% win probability)
    • Spread: Hornets (-3)
    • Total: 227.5
    • Moneyline: Hornets -152, 76ers +128
    • Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+

    Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

    • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (67.15% win probability)
    • Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
    • Total: 225.5
    • Moneyline: Cavaliers -190, Magic +160
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Peacock, FDSFL

    Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

    • Projected Favorite: Bulls (51.13% win probability)
    • Spread: Lakers (-1.5)
    • Total: 236.5
    • Moneyline: Lakers -130, Bulls +110
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: CHSN, SportsNet LA

    Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

    • Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.22% win probability)
    • Spread: Celtics (-9)
    • Total: 223.5
    • Moneyline: Celtics -375, Trail Blazers +300
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-BOS

    Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

    • Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.29% win probability)
    • Spread: Rockets (-10.5)
    • Total: 222.5
    • Moneyline: Rockets -461, Grizzlies +360
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

    Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

    • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.15% win probability)
    • Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
    • Total: 232.5
    • Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Warriors +235
    • Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Peacock

    Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup