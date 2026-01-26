Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSIN

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) are favored by 5 points against the Indiana Pacers (11-35) on Monday, January 26, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSIN. The matchup's over/under is 232.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5 232.5 -190 +160

Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (72%)

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-24-0).

The Pacers are 23-23-0 against the spread this season.

Hawks games have gone over the total 24 times out of 46 chances this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 37% of the time this year (17 of 46 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 21 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 games on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Hawks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 21 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 26 opportunities (57.7%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (14-10-0). On the road, it is .409 (9-13-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over 10 of 24 times at home (41.7%), and seven of 22 on the road (31.8%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum averages 18.5 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is also draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Jay Huff gets the Pacers 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks (first in NBA).

The Pacers are receiving 9.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

The Pacers are getting 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.