NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 21
Today's NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Charlotte Hornets.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.94% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -146, Hornets +124
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSOH
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.00% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -559, Nets +420
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MSG
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (83.24% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -510, Pacers +390
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS, WTHR-13
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (64.58% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (76.37% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -360, Pelicans +290
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.61% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -360, Bucks +290
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOK
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.60% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-4.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -190, Kings +160
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
