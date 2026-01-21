NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 21

Today's NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Charlotte Hornets.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (56.94% win probability)

Cavaliers (56.94% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -146, Hornets +124

Cavaliers -146, Hornets +124 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSOH

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.00% win probability)

Knicks (85.00% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11.5)

Knicks (-11.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Knicks -559, Nets +420

Knicks -559, Nets +420 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, MSG

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (83.24% win probability)

Celtics (83.24% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11)

Celtics (-11) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Celtics -510, Pacers +390

Celtics -510, Pacers +390 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS, WTHR-13

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (64.58% win probability)

Grizzlies (64.58% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122

Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (76.37% win probability)

Pistons (76.37% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pistons -360, Pelicans +290

Pistons -360, Pelicans +290 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.61% win probability)

Thunder (72.61% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -360, Bucks +290

Thunder -360, Bucks +290 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSOK

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (62.60% win probability)

Raptors (62.60% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-4.5)

Raptors (-4.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Raptors -190, Kings +160

Raptors -190, Kings +160 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

