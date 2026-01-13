NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 13
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Phoenix Suns playing the Miami Heat.
Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.38% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Heat -110, Suns -106
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.40% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -621, Bulls +460
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (74.04% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-3)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -148, Pelicans +126
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (60.45% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -154, Timberwolves +130
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.81% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -270, Spurs +220
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.77% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-3.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -158, Lakers +134
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet LA
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (74.16% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-10.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -429, Trail Blazers +340
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BA
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.