NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 13

Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 13

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Phoenix Suns playing the Miami Heat.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (58.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-1)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -110, Suns -106
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, AZFamily, Suns+

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -621, Bulls +460
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, CHSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (74.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-3)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -148, Pelicans +126
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (60.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-3.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -154, Timberwolves +130
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.81% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -270, Spurs +220
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOK

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-3.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -158, Lakers +134
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, SportsNet LA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (74.16% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-10.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -429, Trail Blazers +340
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

