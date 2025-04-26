NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 26

The Houston Rockets versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.05% win probability)

Cavaliers (61.05% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Cavaliers -220, Heat +184

Cavaliers -220, Heat +184 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSSUN, FDSOH

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (52.66% win probability)

Thunder (52.66% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-15.5)

Thunder (-15.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Thunder -1099, Grizzlies +700

Thunder -1099, Grizzlies +700 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, FDSOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (62.24% win probability)

Clippers (62.24% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6)

Clippers (-6) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Clippers -230, Nuggets +190

Clippers -230, Nuggets +190 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, FDSSC, ALT2

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (53.72% win probability)

Warriors (53.72% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3)

Warriors (-3) Total: 203.5

203.5 Moneyline: Warriors -154, Rockets +130

Warriors -154, Rockets +130 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

