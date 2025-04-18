NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 18

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Miami Heat versus the Atlanta Hawks, is sure to please.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Hawks (50.63% win probability)

Hawks (50.63% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1)

Heat (-1) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Heat -112, Hawks -104

Heat -112, Hawks -104 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (77.93% win probability)

Grizzlies (77.93% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-6)

Grizzlies (-6) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -250, Mavericks +205

Grizzlies -250, Mavericks +205 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.