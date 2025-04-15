FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 15

The Atlanta Hawks versus the Orlando Magic is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (65.52% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -210, Hawks +176
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.57% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-7)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Warriors -310, Grizzlies +250
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup