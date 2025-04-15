NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 15
The Atlanta Hawks versus the Orlando Magic is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Magic (65.52% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Magic -210, Hawks +176
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (62.57% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-7)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Warriors -310, Grizzlies +250
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
