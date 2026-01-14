2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Wednesday 1/14/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls

This is the second leg of a back to back for the Chicago Bulls, and that has me interested in the Utah Jazz.

It's not just a normal back to back, either. Last night, the Bulls played on the road against the Houston Rockets, losing 119-113, so this is a back to back that involves a lot of travel.

Plus, the Bulls are still without Josh Giddey and Coby White, two of their best players.

Utah, meanwhile, last played on Monday, and it was in Cleveland, a game they won by 11. In short, they certainly have the rest and travel advantage today.

The Jazz's season-long numbers are brutal. They're not playing too badly of late, though, winning two of their past three games. The game before this three-game run, Utah lost in OT at the Oklahoma City Thunder, so they're clearly playing some solid ball right now.

Chicago has lost four of its last five games, and given the Bulls' schedule and injuries, I like Utah to get the win at these plus-money odds.

Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans

Cameron Thomas is a bucket. He's still working his way back up to full speed and will likely come off the bench again, but the New Orleans Pelicans are a great matchup for him.

Thomas has played in just 15 games this season due to injuries and is averaging only 25.3 minutes per night. That's impacted his volume -- as you'd expect -- but he's still averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 made threes per game.

The Pels are 25th in defensive rating across the past 15 games. For the year, New Orleans is allowing the league's highest three-point attempt rate (45.2%). Shooting guards are making 3.8 treys per night against the Pelicans, the second-most.

Thomas will likely see around 20 to 25 minutes, a range he's fallen within in five consecutive outings. To drill multiple threes, he'll need to make the most of his limited minutes. I'm backing him to do that against a defense that gives up a ton of looks from deep.

