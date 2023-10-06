NBA Atlantic Division Odds: Celtics Are Sizable Favorites Heading into the Season

The NBA season is right around the corner as training camp is officially underway.

Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, there are clear favorites in terms of contenders -- starting with the top two teams of the Atlantic Division.

Let's take a look at the Atlantic Division, which could be more of a one-team race for the division than we've grown accustomed to in years past.

Here are the Atlantic Division odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Team Atlantic Division Odds Boston Celtics -240 Philadelphia 76ers +340 New York Knicks +750 Brooklyn Nets +2700 Toronto Raptors +3900

Boston Celtics

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: -240

The Boston Celtics are geared up to make another deep run into the playoffs, and winning the division is only step one of that ride.

Boston came up short in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat last season. Since then, they've made sure to revamp their roster by moving on from Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams, replacing their impact with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and most recently Jrue Holiday.

The new-look Celtics have managed to win the Atlantic Division for two straight years, and it doesn't look like that will be coming to an end any time soon. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, getting back to a record around their 57-25 from a season ago certainly seems plausible. Don't forget that they managed to get that record with Joe Mazzulla, who was serving as interim head coach for the majority of the year before earning himself the job.

Now with Mazzulla locked in and a full offseason of preparation, this team has what it takes to take the division and far more. They're sizable favorites at -240.

Philadelphia 76ers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +340

There's no doubt that the Philadelphia 76ers still have plenty of talent on their roster; it's just a matter of all that talent showing up to play or not at this stage.

For the 76ers, the biggest question mark will be James Harden. The guard has not been quiet about wanting out of Philly with the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination. He even went as far as calling 76ers general manager Daryl Morey a liar in the offseason. Despite all of this, he has shown up for training camp at this moment.

Ignoring the Harden chronicles, the 76ers still have the reigning MVP to build around. Joel Embiid is looking for redemption after a rather ugly end to their season in Game 7; he was merely not himself when he needed to be.

Tyrese Maxey should also be one to watch for Philadelphia. He has another level or two in him to grow, making for some exciting potential off a season where he averaged over 20 points per game (20.3 PPG) for the first time.

Nick Nurse will try to accomplish what Doc Rivers could not the last few seasons, and that's get this team to the Finals. If they want that to happen, however, winning the division is the best way to make it a bit easier. They'll have a lot of work to do after Boston retooled significantly better this summer.

New York Knicks

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +750

Winning the division isn't going to be easy but the New York Knicks made a splash in the playoffs last year. Perhaps it's momentum that they can ride into the new campaign.

Jalen Brunson will lead the way for New York after averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game in his first season as a Knick. If his season is anything like his playoff heroics where he averaged 27.8 points, the Knicks could make a true splash.

In terms of winning the division, however, they're a step behind the 76ers and likely quite a few behind the Celtics. Taking the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2012-13 isn't likely in the cards for them this time around.

Brooklyn Nets

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +2700

The Brooklyn Nets aren't going to be winning any divisions any time soon but have young talent to be excited about.

They were able to earn themselves the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference last season even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the halfway point. The Nets aren't expected to be as serious of threats but with the young core of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Ben Simmons, who knows what can happen?

Brooklyn did lose a number of key veterans in free agency like Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Patrick Mills, which may be the biggest hit of any to their roster. The Nets will be one of those fun, young teams who could sneak themselves into the playoffs, but they're not matching the Celtics or 76ers by any stretch.

Toronto Raptors

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3900

Gone are the days of contending and winning the division for the Toronto Raptors. It's rebuilding time, but they have some exciting pieces to look foward to in the future.

The big offseason loss was Fred VanVleet, who signed a 3-year, $130 million deal to join the Houston Rockets. The decision to move forward without him is a tough on, but after missing the playoffs last season, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Toronto will lean on its young core moving forward.

The Raptors drafted Gradey Dick in the first round to pair him with Scottie Barnes. Pascal Siakam also remained with Toronto through the offseason, so there are building blocks to make an impact depending on how the young guys play.

They're not winning the Atlantic, though. It may be a while until they're back in that conversation.

