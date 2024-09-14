Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 12:16 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (66-81) vs. Miami Marlins (55-93)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: BSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-144) | MIA: (+122)

WSH: (-144) | MIA: (+122) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

WSH: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 5-13, 5.60 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (5-13) for the Nationals and Valente Bellozo (2-3) for the Marlins. Corbin and his team have a record of 13-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Corbin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 6-4-0 against the spread when Bellozo starts. The Marlins are 5-5 in Bellozo's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (62.7%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +122 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Washington is +140 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-Marlins on Sept. 14, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals are 80-63-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 51 of the 129 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Miami has a 31-55 record (winning only 36% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times this season for a 79-62-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 68-79-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .427.

He is 104th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Abrams will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Luis Garcia leads Washington with 129 hits and an OBP of .320, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .445. He's batting .282.

He is 21st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young is batting .257 with a .336 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Young brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with two RBI.

Keibert Ruiz has been key for Washington with 94 hits, an OBP of .261 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Ruiz enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a slugging percentage of .447 and has 117 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Burger heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with an RBI.

Jesus Sanchez leads his team with a .305 OBP. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .420.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.

Xavier Edwards has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks while batting .335.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

