Monmouth vs Campbell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 4 seed Monmouth Hawks (18-14, 11-7 CAA) square off against the No. 9 seed Campbell Fighting Camels (16-17, 8-10 CAA) in the CAA tournament Monday at CareFirst Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Monmouth vs. Campbell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Monmouth vs. Campbell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monmouth win (53.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Monday's Monmouth-Campbell spread (Monmouth -1.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Monmouth vs. Campbell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Monmouth is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Campbell is 19-12-0 ATS this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Campbell is 10-8 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Monmouth racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

At home, the Hawks sport a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Fighting Camels have a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).

Monmouth has beaten the spread 10 times in 19 conference games.

Campbell's CAA record against the spread is 13-7-0.

Monmouth vs. Campbell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Monmouth has come away with 12 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Hawks have come away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

Campbell has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Fighting Camels have a 3-12 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Monmouth has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Monmouth vs. Campbell Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Monmouth was 272nd in the country on offense (70.3 points scored per game) and 282nd defensively (75.4 points allowed).

Monmouth collected 30.9 rebounds per game and gave up 34.0 boards last year, ranking 239th and 327th, respectively, in college basketball.

Monmouth was 300th in the nation in assists (11.8 per game) last year.

Monmouth was 98th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.3) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last year.

Campbell ranked 275th in college basketball last season with 70.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 55th with 67.8 points allowed per contest.

Campbell pulled down 28.9 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Last year Campbell ranked 196th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.4 per game.

Campbell committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

