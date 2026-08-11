Josh Naylor Day-To-Day For Aug. 11 Against Yankees (Wrist)

Naylor is hitting for a .263 BA, .328 OBP and .372 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 44 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Naylor has recorded 23 steals on 28 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.