Isiah Kiner-Falefa On 60-Day Injured List (Forearm)

Kiner-Falefa is hitting for a .277 BA, .344 OBP and .361 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 19 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Kiner-Falefa has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on June 18 against the Blue Jays) he went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.