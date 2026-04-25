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Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies • #45 SP

Zack Wheeler And Phillies Play Braves On April 25

Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Wheeler has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wheeler went 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Wheeler

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