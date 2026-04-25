Zack Wheeler And Phillies Play Braves On April 25

Wheeler went 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.