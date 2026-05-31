Zack Littell And Nationals Play Padres On May 31

Littell is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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