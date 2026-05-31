FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Play Padres On May 31

Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Littell has +104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Littell is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News