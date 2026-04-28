Zack Littell And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 28

Littell is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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