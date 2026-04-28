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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 28

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Littell has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Littell is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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