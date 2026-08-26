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Zack Gelof
Oakland Athletics

Zack Gelof

Oakland Athletics • #20 2B

Zack Gelof And Athletics Take On Twins On Aug. 26

Zack Gelof and the Athletics will take on the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Gelof has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gelof is hitting for a .258 BA, .323 OBP and .459 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 51 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Gelof has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Gelof

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