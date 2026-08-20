Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 20

Gelof is hitting for a .273 BA, .332 OBP and .488 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 48 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Gelof has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Randy Dobnak (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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