Zack Gelof And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 18

Gelof is hitting for a .276 BA, .331 OBP and .496 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 46 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Daniel Lynch (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.