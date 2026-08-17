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Zack Gelof
Oakland Athletics

Zack Gelof

Oakland Athletics • #20 2B

Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 17

Zack Gelof and the Athletics will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gelof has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gelof is hitting for a .276 BA, .332 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 46 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Michael Wacha (5-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Gelof

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