Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 17

Gelof is hitting for a .276 BA, .332 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 46 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Michael Wacha (5-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

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